Photos: Canes fans fill Lenovo Center for Game 3 watch party

Carolina Hurricanes fans filled the Lenovo Center on Saturday to watch Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in double overtime and took a 2-1 series lead. Teams with a 2-1 series lead went on to win the Cup 46 of 57 times, or 80.7%. The teams will meet again in Game 4 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Photographer Matt Ramey captured scenes from the Game 3 watch party.

1 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_44.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 2 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_1.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 3 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_3.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 4 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_2.jpg The Prestonwood Pickleballers tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 5 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_7.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 6 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_5.jpg A Hurricanes fan poses for a photo before game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 7 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_6.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels upon entry to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 8 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_8.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 9 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_17.jpg Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels at game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 10 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_16.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 11 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_12.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 12 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_15.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 13 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_19.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 14 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_21.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 15 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_20.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 16 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_22.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 17 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_24.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 18 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_30.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 19 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_25.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 20 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_31.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 21 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_28.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 22 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_29.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 23 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_32.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 24 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_33.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 25 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_34.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 26 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_36.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 27 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_35.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 28 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_38.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 29 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_40.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 30 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_43.jpg The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 31 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_39.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 32 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_44.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 33 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_42.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 34 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_43.jpg The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News 35 of 35 — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_4.jpg Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026. Matt Ramey / For WUNC News

AP contributed copy to this story.