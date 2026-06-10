With hemp regulations stalled, NC House tries for an age limit

The state House is trying again to put an age limit on the sale of hemp-based products that have similar effects to marijuana.

For several years, efforts to regulate hemp and THC products have stalled at the legislature. The House has passed bills with a wide range of regulations, while the Senate pushed for the legalization of medical marijuana and passed other hemp regulations.

House Republicans introduced a new bill Wednesday that would ban the sales of hemp and kratom products to people under age 21.

Rep. Jimmy Dixon, R-Duplin and sponsor of the measure, says he hopes the simpler proposal can become law before the legislature adjourns.

"There are a lot of other details surrounding cannabis that have been discussed, will continue to be discussed, but ladies and gentlemen, to be sure we've got the good sense to put an age limit on these types of products," Dixon told the House agriculture committee. "That is the lowest-hanging fruit that is there."

Dixon says young kids are able to buy the products from stores without showing ID, and the products are landing some kids in the hospital. He says lawmakers will continue to discuss other regulations that are needed for the products.

If Dixon's bill becomes law, anyone who sells hemp or kratom products to people under age 21 would face misdemeanor charges.

In recent years, the House has shot down Senate efforts to pair hemp regulations with the legalization of medical marijuana. And last year, both the House and Senate passed separate bills to regulate hemp products. The House voted down the Senate's version in April, and records show legislative leaders never appointed a conference committee to negotiate a final version of the bill.

"We've definitely got a problem, and so I hope we keep bringing this to light, and we get something accomplished before we get out of short session here," said Rep. Jeff McNeely, R-Iredell.