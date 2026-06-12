Winston-Salem to celebrate Pride on Saturday

Winston-Salem’s Pride Parade is happening Saturday.

The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Trade Street downtown. There will be more than 200 vendors, 21 food trucks and a long list of entertainers. Musicians will play on one stage, while local drag performers will take the other.

The actual parade starts at 11 a.m. on Fourth Street.

Pride Winston-Salem President Kandi Villano says her goal is for attendees to feel protected, supported and celebrated.

“We strive to make it a safe space for our community," Villano said. "With everything going on, and the targets on everybody's back, the fact that we're getting such support from downtown, our vendors, and stuff, it kind of makes things a little better. Not great, but a little better.”

Villano wants attendees to be prepared for temperatures in the 90s and recommends leaving pets at home due to the heat.

More information about the event can be found on the Pride Winston-Salem Facebook page.