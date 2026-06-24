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WS/FCS considers new rules for cell phones, metal cups

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
Person holds a Stanley cup in a store
David Bokuchava
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WS/FCS officials are considering prohibiting students from bringing large metal tumblers to school. The move follows multiple incidents of kids using the cups as weapons, officials say.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is considering multiple updates to its code of conduct, including new offenses related to the use of cell phones and metal cups.

District officials say they want to better distinguish between different types of cell phone use at school.

There would be a lower-level offense, where a student has a phone out during class. And then there would be a category for things like recording a fight or cyberbullying. That could result in a suspension.

At a committee meeting this week, Chad Williams, the director of security, said they’re also looking to prohibit metal cups.

“All metal oversized tumblers, whether it's a Stanley, whether it's a YETI, whether it's an Owala," he said. "We've had multiple incidents involving those cups being used as weapons, first and foremost.”

He says students have also used them to bring in vapes and other prohibited items. The cups slow down the metal detection process, too.

Williams says students will be allowed to use clear, plastic water bottles instead. The district plans to message families about the new changes before the start of the school year.
Education
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz