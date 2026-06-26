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New art sculpture in Burlington honors late community leader John Currin

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT
guitar sculpture
Courtesy Casey Lewis
The climbable and playable guitar sculpture was designed and fabricated by Casey Lewis of Beechwood Metalworks.

Visitors to the Burlington Arboretum will now see a new interactive public art sculpture.

The piece is a climbable and playable work of art. It honors the beloved, late community leader John Currin. The brightly colored, 12-foot, aluminum guitar sculpture symbolizes Currin’s love of music, family and bringing people together. Older children can climb a ladder built into the back of the guitar, and the metal pipes that serve as strings create different pitches when struck.  

It was designed and fabricated by Casey Lewis of Beechwood Metalworks, who grew up in Burlington. 

"We don't recognize all the time what children are going through, whether they're just getting to play on a playground, we don't know what their home lives are like, and being able to have some impact on their lives and bring some happiness or joy into their lives is a thing that I definitely treasure," he says.

The project is a partnership between Impact Alamance and the nonprofit New Leaf Society. The sculpture will be maintained by Burlington Recreation and Parks.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford