New art sculpture in Burlington honors late community leader John Currin

Visitors to the Burlington Arboretum will now see a new interactive public art sculpture.

The piece is a climbable and playable work of art. It honors the beloved, late community leader John Currin. The brightly colored, 12-foot, aluminum guitar sculpture symbolizes Currin’s love of music, family and bringing people together. Older children can climb a ladder built into the back of the guitar, and the metal pipes that serve as strings create different pitches when struck.

It was designed and fabricated by Casey Lewis of Beechwood Metalworks, who grew up in Burlington.

"We don't recognize all the time what children are going through, whether they're just getting to play on a playground, we don't know what their home lives are like, and being able to have some impact on their lives and bring some happiness or joy into their lives is a thing that I definitely treasure," he says.

The project is a partnership between Impact Alamance and the nonprofit New Leaf Society. The sculpture will be maintained by Burlington Recreation and Parks.

