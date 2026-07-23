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NCGA allots $3.2M to Alamance schools for AI security pilot

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
North Carolina General Assembly fountain
WFDD File photo
North Carolina General Assembly

Legislators allocated $3.2 million to the Alamance-Burlington School System for an AI School Safety Pilot Program.

Funding for the pilot was originally a part of the 2023 state budget and allocated to Davidson County Schools and New Hanover County Schools.

To participate, those districts needed to integrate AI technology into school safety systems.

Davidson went ahead with it, but not New Hanover. The board of education had concerns about data security and the AI tech company, Eviden.

In the latest state budget, legislators redirected that district’s funding to the Alamance-Burlington School System. But this isn’t a done deal yet either.

An ABSS spokesperson said the district is going to begin gathering more information from the company and presenting it to the school board before moving forward with the pilot. That likely won’t happen until September.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz