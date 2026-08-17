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Tirante to join Winston-Salem Open field after upset win over Djokovic in Cincinnati

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 17, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT
Winston-Salem Open
David Ford
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem Open finals on the Wake Forest Tennis Complex stadium court, August 27, 2022.

Over the weekend at the Cincinnati Open, former world number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was defeated by someone ranked No. 50. This weekend, that player is headed to Winston-Salem.

Argentinian standout Thiago Tirante’s recent successes on tour are not entirely out of the blue. In 2019, he was the world’s top junior, and last week he ousted American star Taylor Fritz in Montreal — his third top-ten win on the professional ATP tour.

But after holding off Djokovic on Saturday, Tirante is suddenly a household name, and he’ll be competing next week in the Winston-Salem Open. Tournament director Jeff Ryan says this year fans will once again be treated to an excellent field.

"You know the excitement level when he pulls off something like he did in Cincinnati just goes through the roof where he’s got like a big win over a legend," says Ryan. "And then you can talk about him actually coming and being part of our field. That for a tournament director is a big high."

Ryan says he’ll be announcing wild card entries sometime mid-week. The qualifying rounds begin Saturday, and the 2026 Winston-Salem Open runs through the 29th at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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