© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drought conditions ease across much of the Piedmont

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 14, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT
Sun shines on a swing set
Jeff Roberson
/
AP

The extreme drought conditions that blanketed much of the Triad and High Country just a few weeks ago have eased significantly, with much of the region now in moderate drought.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Leins says the drought actually began last year. In July 2025, Tropical Cyclone Chantal produced heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the Piedmont, but it left behind a period of dryness that extended through the winter and spring.

Leins says it’s hard to make significant progress on drought conditions during the summer months because rainfall is often short-lived and scattered.

“We really need widespread, moderate rainfall over the course of several days to really make a dent,” Leins says.

He says there was a period a few weeks ago when it rained nearly every day, bringing some areas relief.

“We still have a way to go, but there has been some improvement this summer, which is certainly good news,” Leins says.

The forecast calls for more scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next two weeks. But Leins says he expects drought conditions to remain about the same.
David Ford