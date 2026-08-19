Greensboro data center moratorium raises questions about Dream Center project

Greensboro’s recent decision to enact a six-month data center moratorium has put a long-awaited development at Gateway Research Park back in the spotlight.

The Dream Center was announced in 2022 as a joint data center, education and training facility. The city agreed to provide developer ImpactData more than half a million dollars in incentives.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Turner Roth recused herself from the moratorium vote because of her connection to the Dream Center; she serves on the board of the Gateway Research Park.

But Tuesday’s meeting raised new questions about the project’s future. When asked about its status, City Attorney Lora Cubbage said the site plan for the Dream Center expired last year, and staff had not received any updates.

“These developers were supposed to start building by December 31st of 2026," she said. "At this point in time, there is no indication that that’s happening at all.”

Cubbage said the project would still need to pass several regulatory hurdles before construction could begin. It’s unclear how exactly the city’s new moratorium could affect that process.