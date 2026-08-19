WhiteFiber buys land in Yadkin County for data center campuses

AI infrastructure company WhiteFiber is planning to buy two sites in Yadkin County to convert into data center campuses.

Combined, the industrial properties are about 120 acres. The company announced it's entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the sites for $60 million.

That transaction is expected to close this fall.

The projects are called NC-2 and NC-3. They’ll be located about 55 miles away from WhiteFiber’s NC-1 data center in Madison, North Carolina.

In a news release, WhiteFiber officials said the project would significantly expand the company’s presence in the state. NC-2 and NC-3 would create 60 MW of initial capacity and have the potential for approximately 200 MW over time.

WhiteFiber is targeting ready-for-service capacity around summer of 2027, but Yadkin County Commissioners recently approved a two-year moratorium on data center development.

It’s not clear if and how that will affect WhiteFiber’s plans.

