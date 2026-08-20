FDA moves Publix frozen berry E. coli recall to Class I health risk

Publix has recalled its GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries and whole mixed berries for possible E. coli contamination.

Products were distributed to eight states across the Southeast, including North Carolina.

The FDA labeled the recall as Class I, meaning there’s a risk of serious health effects or death.

E. coli is a bacterium that can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, an infection may lead to kidney failure and other life-threatening conditions. Officials say 12 people have become sick so far — almost all of them in Florida. Four have been hospitalized.

More items could be recalled as authorities continue to investigate the outbreak.