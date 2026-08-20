NC law enforcement agencies working to implement ICE cooperation law ahead of Oct. 1 deadline

North Carolina state law enforcement agencies say they are working to implement a new state law requiring agreements with federal immigration authorities ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline.

Senate Bill 153 became law in June, after Republican lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Josh Stein’s veto. The law requires state law enforcement agencies to enter into 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Under 287(g) agreements, state law enforcement officers can identify and process people in state jail who may be subject to deportation and enforce immigration laws while conducting routine work, like traffic stops.

In a statement to WFAE, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said agencies remain in talks with ICE and intend to meet the Oct. 1 deadline.

“Agencies are engaged in ongoing conversations with ICE about the required 287(g) agreements and intend to comply with the statutory deadline of October 1, 2026,” NCDPS said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also told WFAE that it does not yet have an agreement in place.

“Although we cannot speak for other state agencies, our department is still working through the application of Senate Bill 153,” NCSHP said. “At this point, there is no agreement(s) in place.”

SB 153 also bars undocumented immigrants from receiving certain state-funded public benefits and blocks University of North Carolina institutions from becoming so-called sanctuary campuses.