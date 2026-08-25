New initiative brings Guilford County Schools students to the theater

Thousands of local public school students will head to the theater this fall as part of a new community initiative called Every Child Center Stage.

The program will give up to 3,000 Guilford County students the opportunity to attend a Broadway show at Greensboro’s Tanger Center each year. It’s a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

Tanger Center General Manager Scott Johnson says the goal is to introduce young people to live theater.

“We think that’s gonna make a dramatic impact on lives [to] have the opportunity to experience art in this environment at a high level," he says. "It inspires them to do things in their lives.”

According to Johnson, it’s up to Guilford County Schools administrators to organize which students will receive tickets to a show.

Proceeds from the center’s fifth anniversary gala in November will go toward the program.

Doors open for Every Child Center Stage on November 19 with a special performance of the hit musical Wicked.