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New initiative brings Guilford County Schools students to the theater

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published August 25, 2026 at 5:53 PM EDT
Claudia Bennett as Glinda and Aline Mayagoitia as Elphaba (center) and the North American Touring Company of WICKED, photo by Joan Marcus (0871r).jpg
Joan Marcus
The award-winning Broadway musical turned movie Wicked tells an alternative perspective on The Wizard of Oz .

Thousands of local public school students will head to the theater this fall as part of a new community initiative called Every Child Center Stage.

The program will give up to 3,000 Guilford County students the opportunity to attend a Broadway show at Greensboro’s Tanger Center each year. It’s a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

Tanger Center General Manager Scott Johnson says the goal is to introduce young people to live theater.

“We think that’s gonna make a dramatic impact on lives [to] have the opportunity to experience art in this environment at a high level," he says. "It inspires them to do things in their lives.”

According to Johnson, it’s up to Guilford County Schools administrators to organize which students will receive tickets to a show.

Proceeds from the center’s fifth anniversary gala in November will go toward the program.

Doors open for Every Child Center Stage on November 19 with a special performance of the hit musical Wicked. 
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody