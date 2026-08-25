CMS students return to class as district launches new initiatives, faces leadership questions

Nearly 140,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students returned to class Tuesday to begin the 2026-27 school year.

Outside Beverly Woods Elementary School, families crossed Quail Hollow Road and headed into school. The day was especially meaningful for Erin Savitz. “It’s my son’s first day of kindergarten, and I’m excited for him to meet friends, grow and learn,” Savitz said. “He’s ready. I’m excited for this next phase for him.”

Across the district, students and families arrived with a mix of excitement and nerves. For Heather Dinolfo, the day marked a milestone. Her youngest child started kindergarten, meaning all three of her children are now attending Beverly Woods Elementary.

“I love our school, and I’m a huge supporter of public education,” Dinolfo said. “Even though I’m crying, I’m really happy that they’re all together and that they’re back in school with their friends and their amazing teachers.”

Her fourth grade daughter, Maddie, was excited to get back to things she loves, such as playing soccer during recess and seeing her friends.

New tech policies, play-based learning and superintendent fallout

As students return, CMS is reviewing the classroom experience , including how students use technology and screen time and whether those practices are appropriate for young children.

CMS has already made some changes. They limit screen time in K-2 classrooms, prohibit technology from replacing physical activity during indoor recess and prohibit K-2 students from using YouTube on their school-issued devices.

The district is also piloting a play-based learning program that gives kindergarten students at several schools more play time aligned with curriculum goals. CMS says the program could expand to additional schools if it succeeds.

CMS also continues to grapple with questions surrounding the suspension and reinstatement of Superintendent Crystal Hill. The investigation’s cause and findings remain unknown.

Some parents expressed concern about leadership instability and turnover among superintendents in recent years.

“The superintendent changing so often is a huge concern for a lot of parents,” Dinolfo said. “Also, CMS being more transparent about why Crystal Hill was let go and then brought back.”

Other parents said they were reserving judgment until more information becomes public.

“We’ve just got to trust the process," said parent Mike Tolbert, "and trust that the school district is doing the right thing.”