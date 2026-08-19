New CMS school year will bring new tech policies, fewer teacher vacancies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will begin the school year with new restrictions on student technology use after parents raised concerns about screen time and devices in classrooms.

Parents have been calling for less screen time in classrooms, most recently through a group called Schools Beyond Screens. That group has proposed six new technology policies it wanted CMS to enact this school year. Those included things like eliminating devices for kids in kindergarten through second grade, blocking YouTube access on all student devices, prohibiting student device use during indoor recess and calling for a complete review of CMS technology policies.

CMS has committed to reviewing its tech policies and practices this school year. And in the meantime, it is implementing some reforms that resemble those proposed by Schools Beyond Screens.

The district said it will administer fewer benchmark assessments this school year for students in grades 3-8 and high school. Those tests are taken on computers. It also plans to reduce overall technology use and prohibit independent access to YouTube for students in kindergarten through second grade. In addition, students will not be allowed to use devices in place of physical activity during indoor recess.

CMS Chief Academic Performance Officer Kimberly Vaught said at a back-to-school press conference this week that the goal is to ensure technology is used intentionally and appropriately.

“Our focus is really on looking at making sure that technology use at all levels certainly, first, is developmentally appropriate, but that it is purposeful,” Vaught said.

The district did not adopt all of the policy changes parents had advocated for, and in some cases didn’t go as far as advocates were hoping . At the Aug. 11 school board meeting, for instance, CMS officials clarified it was not blocking access to YouTube on K-2 devices, but was implementing a rule prohibiting it. However, CMS has said it will continue evaluating its technology policies throughout the school year, which begins next Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Teacher vacancies and other back-to-school news

District officials said Tuesday that CMS is starting the year with 161 teacher vacancies, about 50 fewer than on the first day of school last year. More than 98% of teaching positions are filled.

CMS could not immediately say how many positions are filled by beginning-of-career teachers compared with more experienced educators. Officials have in the past discussed the importance of getting experienced teachers into classrooms and have noted a higher percentage of new teachers.

The state budget gave average 8% raises to teachers this year, but these heavily favored starting teachers, with first-year teacher salaries seeing 17% increases compared to more experienced teachers seeing around 5%.

The district is also beginning the school year with 98 bus driver vacancies. Officials said they do not expect the openings to disrupt bus service. CMS is also using a new bus tracking app this year called AlphaPortal.

Two new schools are opening this year: The new Dilworth Elementary School on Park Road and Cato Ridge Middle School.