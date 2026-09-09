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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charge man in shooting of officer

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 9, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged 28-year-old Dionte Antonio McCracking with attempted murder in the shooting of an officer early Wednesday in west Charlotte.

Police say McCracking shot the officer shortly after midnight on Enderly Road after the officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call. McCracking was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a several-hour standoff with CMPD’s SWAT team on Kings Ridge Drive in south Charlotte.

McCracking is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. CMPD also said a pair of additional suspects have been arrested but did not release information about them.

The injured officer remains in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

During a news conference, CMPD Chief Stella Patterson said the shooting was part of a troubling pattern of attacks on officers.

"There have been 3 separate incidents where our officers have been shot at, Patterson said. "This is unacceptable, and it underscores the growing risks our employees confront as they work to keep Charlotte safe."

Police have not released the officer’s name.

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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
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