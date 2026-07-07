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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools rolls out new bus tracking app

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT
CMS students getting on buses.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
CMS students getting on buses.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is rolling out a new app designed to help families track their students’ bus rides.

The district says the new AlphaPortal app will provide alerts when buses are arriving at stops, along with live bus location tracking, updates on route changes and notifications on substitute buses or drivers.

The app will replace the “Here Comes The Bus” app. CMS says families should delete that.

Families are encouraged to download the new AlphaPortal app before the first day of school on Aug. 25.

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Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell