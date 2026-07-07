Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools rolls out new bus tracking app

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is rolling out a new app designed to help families track their students’ bus rides.

The district says the new AlphaPortal app will provide alerts when buses are arriving at stops, along with live bus location tracking, updates on route changes and notifications on substitute buses or drivers.

The app will replace the “Here Comes The Bus” app. CMS says families should delete that.

Families are encouraged to download the new AlphaPortal app before the first day of school on Aug. 25.