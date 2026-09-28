Gantt Center in uptown spotlights the African diaspora through music and dance

More than 50 people gathered at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture in uptown Charlotte over the weekend for a celebration of Afro-descendant women and the cultures of the African diaspora.

On stage, women dressed in white skirts danced as audience members clapped their hands as part of 'Honoring afro-descendant women.’ The event was created by La Casa de la Cultura founder Milagros Ugueto de Sánchez to expose community members to a range of cultures.

"We're going to see rumba from Cuba, we're gonna see some samba from Brazil, some Afro Festejo from Peru," said Sánchez.

The program also featured a demonstration of the cajon, a wooden percussion instrument that originated in Peru. Attendees had an opportunity to learn about the instrument and participate in the performances. Sánchez said the event was about fostering understanding and connection across communities.

"How we can come together as a community and how we can share our stories to better understand who we are, where we come from, and how to support each other in different creative ways,” Sánchez said.

Among those in attendance was Kevin Gibson, 52, who was pleased with the event.

"When you look at the contributions of African American women from science to art to music, to the ideals of freedom and equality for all, shouldn't all of America be celebrating African American women,” Gibson said.

The event concluded with music and dancing as attendees celebrated the traditions, history and cultural influence of the African diaspora.