Graham, Andrews virtually tied in new South Carolina Senate poll
A new poll shows Sen. Darline Graham and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews locked in a tight race for South Carolina's U.S. Senate seat.
According to The Hill, a survey released over the weekend by the right-leaning polling firm Trafalgar Group found Graham leading Andrews by 1 percentage point among likely South Carolina voters. The poll's margin of error was just under 3 percentage points, meaning the race is statistically even.