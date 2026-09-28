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NEWS BRIEFS

Graham, Andrews virtually tied in new South Carolina Senate poll

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:04 AM EDT

A new poll shows Sen. Darline Graham and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews locked in a tight race for South Carolina's U.S. Senate seat.

According to The Hill, a survey released over the weekend by the right-leaning polling firm Trafalgar Group found Graham leading Andrews by 1 percentage point among likely South Carolina voters. The poll's margin of error was just under 3 percentage points, meaning the race is statistically even.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports