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NEWS BRIEFS

CMS board to begin superintendent search amid district turmoil

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to formally begin the search for a new superintendent.

The board is expected to approve the charter for its superintendent search committee before moving into closed session to discuss personnel matters.

The special meeting comes as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools faces significant upheaval following the surprise firing of former Superintendent Crystal Hill last week.

The district has also seen several recent leadership departures. Over the past month, about half of CMS’ other top administrators have announced plans to retire. The district's chief communications officer was also arrested on a DWI charge.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor and the State Bureau of Investigation are examining the district's finances.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
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