Panthers fall to Browns, remain tied atop NFC South

The Carolina Panthers fell to 1-2 on the season after a 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Quarterback Bryce Young passed for 291 yards and a touchdown but was not as sharp as he had been in the previous two games.

Coach Dave Canales said Young appeared to be dealing with some minor injuries during the game, but the quarterback said that was not a factor in the loss.

“That's football. We're all dealing with stuff. It doesn't have any bearing on the game,” Young said. “Tough one. Just didn't get it done. None of that stuff had anything to do with it. We just didn't get it done.”

Despite the loss, the Panthers remain tied for first place in the NFC South after both the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also lost on Sunday.

Carolina will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.