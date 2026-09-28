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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers fall to Browns, remain tied atop NFC South

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers fell to 1-2 on the season after a 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Quarterback Bryce Young passed for 291 yards and a touchdown but was not as sharp as he had been in the previous two games.

Coach Dave Canales said Young appeared to be dealing with some minor injuries during the game, but the quarterback said that was not a factor in the loss.

“That's football. We're all dealing with stuff. It doesn't have any bearing on the game,” Young said. “Tough one. Just didn't get it done. None of that stuff had anything to do with it. We just didn't get it done.”

Despite the loss, the Panthers remain tied for first place in the NFC South after both the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also lost on Sunday.

Carolina will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain