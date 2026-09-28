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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC’s unbeaten streak ends with loss to Chicago

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:07 AM EDT

Charlotte FC’s eight-match unbeaten streak came to an end Saturday with a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire.

It was Charlotte’s second loss to Chicago this season.

Coach Dean Smith said the result was driven as much by his team’s performance as Chicago’s.

“It wasn't so much Chicago at times,” Smith said. “We didn't play at a good enough tempo without the ball. We never got close enough to the ball in our half to put pressure on them and make them play backwards and sideways.”

Despite the loss, Charlotte remains fourth in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings. Chicago is fifth, just one point behind Charlotte.

The Crown returns to action Oct. 10 when it hosts FC Dallas.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain