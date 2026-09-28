Charlotte FC’s unbeaten streak ends with loss to Chicago

Charlotte FC’s eight-match unbeaten streak came to an end Saturday with a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire.

It was Charlotte’s second loss to Chicago this season.

Coach Dean Smith said the result was driven as much by his team’s performance as Chicago’s.

“It wasn't so much Chicago at times,” Smith said. “We didn't play at a good enough tempo without the ball. We never got close enough to the ball in our half to put pressure on them and make them play backwards and sideways.”

Despite the loss, Charlotte remains fourth in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings. Chicago is fifth, just one point behind Charlotte.

The Crown returns to action Oct. 10 when it hosts FC Dallas.