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SBI investigating overnight fire in downtown Sparta

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
A fire destroyed a building on Main Street in downtown Sparta Monday night.
Courtesy Alleghany County Chamber of Commerce
A fire destroyed a building on Main Street in downtown Sparta Monday night.

State officials are investigating a fire that broke out in downtown Sparta Monday night.

Emergency responders spent more than five hours working to extinguish the fire stemming from an upstairs apartment building on Main Street.

The units and the two businesses located below — a local cable company and a realty office — were totally destroyed as a result, though there were no reported injuries.

Alleghany County Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Roten says neighboring buildings sustained water damage but are mostly intact.

“What we've kind of been doing today was trying to make sure that these other buildings are sound and secure and safe to turn the power back on so that they can kind of get back up and running, as much as possible, you know, get back to work and get back to normal," he said.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken on the case, but hasn’t yet identified the cause of the fire. Roten says there’s been an outpouring of support for the residents, businesses and responders.

“One of the gas stations opened up, made pizzas for everybody at 3 a.m," Roten said. "That's the kind of community, you know, we live in here.”

The Alleghany County Chamber of Commerce is also accepting donations to assist those affected by the fire.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz