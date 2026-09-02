With key toll lane vote looming, DOT hasn’t said how much local governments would pay

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has not provided Charlotte and other local governments with a breakdown of how much each might have to reimburse the state for the design costs of the Interstate 77 toll lanes if the project is not revived.

It’s been three months since Republican lawmakers proposed that local governments repay the state about $60 million for money spent designing the toll lanes. And it’s been two months since that provision was finalized in the state budget.

Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Susan Chambers wrote to Democratic Gov. Josh Stein last week, asking for help obtaining a cost breakdown for the towns. Stein oversees the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Chambers called it an “urgent request for accountability.”

She has not heard back from Stein, whose DOT transportation secretary is pushing the toll lanes, along with GOP lawmakers.

The DOT told WFAE Tuesday that it’s working to get the numbers as soon as possible.

Not knowing how much local governments might owe has made it difficult for local leaders to decide whether to support the toll lanes.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is scheduled to vote Sept. 23 on whether to reverse course and support the toll lanes.