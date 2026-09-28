Woman accused of buying gun used in 2024 Charlotte shooting that killed 4 officers

Federal agents have arrested a woman in Texas accused of illegally purchasing the gun used in the 2024 shooting that killed four law enforcement officers in Charlotte.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say 42-year-old Natasha Renee Gibbs was arrested Monday in Dallas.

Authorities say Gibbs purchased the firearm for Terry Clark Hughes Jr., a convicted felon who was legally barred from owning a gun. Hughes opened fire on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant in east Charlotte in April 2024.

Gibbs is charged with making false statements during a firearm purchase and illegally transferring firearms. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.