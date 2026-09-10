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Alamance school district comes off 'low-performing' list

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
Alamance-Burlington School System board of education members cheered and threw confetti in celebration of the district coming off the state's low-performing list.
Courtesy Alamance-Burlington School System
Alamance-Burlington School System board of education members cheered and threw confetti in celebration of the district coming off the state's low-performing list.

The Alamance-Burlington School System is no longer considered “low-performing” according to new state data.

North Carolina classifies districts as low-performing when the majority of its schools have performance grades of "D" or "F" and don’t exceed expected growth.

Last year, that was the case for Alamance County. But as officials celebrated at a school board meeting this week, it’s not anymore.

“Schools identified as low-performing dropped from 20 to 12. Grade-level proficiency improved in every grade level in elementary, so 3-5, and in every content in secondary," said Assistant Superintendent of Academics Sean McWherter. "I have never been able to say that in my career, and I am thrilled to be able to say that now.”

McWherter says several strategies helped the district make these gains. Like adding instructional coaches to the district’s “F” schools. All eight ended up improving academic growth, and five went up a letter grade.

To keep the positive momentum going, McWherter says the district will be expanding a program to help teachers track student data and tailor instruction to their needs.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz