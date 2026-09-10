Alamance school district comes off 'low-performing' list

The Alamance-Burlington School System is no longer considered “low-performing” according to new state data.

North Carolina classifies districts as low-performing when the majority of its schools have performance grades of "D" or "F" and don’t exceed expected growth.

Last year, that was the case for Alamance County. But as officials celebrated at a school board meeting this week, it’s not anymore.

“Schools identified as low-performing dropped from 20 to 12. Grade-level proficiency improved in every grade level in elementary, so 3-5, and in every content in secondary," said Assistant Superintendent of Academics Sean McWherter. "I have never been able to say that in my career, and I am thrilled to be able to say that now.”

McWherter says several strategies helped the district make these gains. Like adding instructional coaches to the district’s “F” schools. All eight ended up improving academic growth, and five went up a letter grade.

To keep the positive momentum going, McWherter says the district will be expanding a program to help teachers track student data and tailor instruction to their needs.