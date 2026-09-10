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Three top CMS officials to depart after summer leadership turmoil

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
fleet of school buses
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE

Three top officials at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are leaving the district following a tumultuous summer for the school system's leadership.

CMS confirmed to WFAE on Thursday that Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kluttz will retire effective Jan. 1. Chief Human Resources Officer Angela Wood resigned effective Sept. 14.

The district said Alan Hooker, CMS chief of recruitment, retention and talent development, will serve as interim human resources chief until a successor is named.

The departures come weeks after the CMS Board of Education reinstated Superintendent Crystal Hill following a two-month suspension.

The board suspended Hill while it investigated allegations involving misuse of federal funds, a hostile work environment and conflicts of interest.

Hill told WFAE this week that the investigation found no wrongdoing. Balknight served as acting superintendent until Hill's reinstatement.

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Education Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell