N.C. A&T receives $10 million for defense research

The U.S. Department of War has awarded North Carolina A&T State University $10 million. The money is intended to expand the school’s ability to conduct defense research.

N.C. A&T was one of several schools to receive the five-year grant to establish a new research program. It’s called Accelerate-DAQ and focuses on artificial intelligence, cyber resilience and more. The investment will help A&T achieve Research 1 status. That classification is given to high-performing research universities.

Vice Chancellor for Research Lisa Clough says A&T’s shift from R-2 to R-1 status would unlock government funding previously not available, but she adds that's not the goal.

"With investments like this by the Department of War, we want to be reaching out, being that amazing place to get your PhD, but also being that amazing place to make a difference in the Triad in North Carolina, across the country," says Clough.

The project is funded through a Department of War program aimed at increasing research capacity at HBCUs.