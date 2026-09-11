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Thomasville City Schools appoints new superintendent

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Shayla Wiggins Savage
Courtesy Thomasville City Schools
Shayla Wiggins Savage

The Thomasville City Schools Board of Education has approved a new superintendent.

Shayla Wiggins Savage will assume the role on Oct. 7.

She’s worked in the state’s public education system for more than twenty years. Most recently, she served as the chief student services officer in Iredell-Statesville schools.

Savage has also been a principal in Guilford and Randolph counties, as well as a school leadership coach with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

After the board voted to approve her as superintendent, Savage said she was honored to take on the role.

“Leadership is not about a title. It's about service. It's about sacrifice. It's about relationships," she said. "And it's making sure that every single child has an opportunity to become everything that they were created to be.”

Savage has two bachelor’s degrees in special education and a master of school administration from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She also has a doctorate in educational leadership.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz