WS/FCS school board candidate's felony trial set for after election
A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate facing felony charges won’t go to trial until after the election.
Ronald Jason Lucero, a Republican candidate for an at-large seat, was arrested in July and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.
Lucero allegedly used a company credit card while working for Bain Oil in Greensboro to buy tires last year, and a personal cellphone in January.
Records show Lucero will appear in court in Guilford County on Nov. 10.