Charlotte City Council to consider 10 pm curfew for under-18s

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on setting a stricter curfew citywide for children under 18, as a 10-month pilot for permanent rules.

Charlotte leaders are considering changes to the city’s youth curfew following recent concerns over teen takeovers and other public safety issues. The revised ordinance would apply to everyone under 18 and set a 10 p.m. curfew every night of the week, beginning in November.

Existing exceptions including work, school, religious activities and emergencies would remain in place. Kids would be allowed to be out with a parent or guardian over 21. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police would enforce the changes as a pilot program through August 2027, then review the results and recommend whether the stricter curfew should continue.