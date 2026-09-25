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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council to consider 10 pm curfew for under-18s

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:33 PM EDT
Large group of teenagers gathers in Romare Bearden Park.
CMPD
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Large group of teenagers gathers in Romare Bearden Park.

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on setting a stricter curfew citywide for children under 18, as a 10-month pilot for permanent rules.

Charlotte leaders are considering changes to the city’s youth curfew following recent concerns over teen takeovers and other public safety issues. The revised ordinance would apply to everyone under 18 and set a 10 p.m. curfew every night of the week, beginning in November.

Existing exceptions including work, school, religious activities and emergencies would remain in place. Kids would be allowed to be out with a parent or guardian over 21. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police would enforce the changes as a pilot program through August 2027, then review the results and recommend whether the stricter curfew should continue.
Tags
Crime & Justice Charlotte City CouncilTeen Takeovers
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.