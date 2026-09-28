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Zoning concerns rise in latest Stokes County resident survey

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 28, 2026 at 6:54 PM EDT
A sign in front of the Stokes County Government Center
April Laissle
/
WFDD
The Stokes County Government Center in Danbury

The debate over a massive data center in Walnut Cove appears to have shifted priorities for some Stokes County residents.

Results from the county’s annual citizen satisfaction survey show zoning has become a bigger concern this year. Nearly a third of respondents ranked land use among the county’s most important issues, compared to a quarter last year.

County Manager Jeff Sanborn told commissioners Monday that satisfaction with both zoning regulations and enforcement fell this year.

“This is obviously a result of the public discourse regarding the data center rezoning," he said.

Despite the shift, Sanborn said residents’ overall feelings about the county remained fairly stable. About 39% of respondents said Stokes is moving in the right direction, down just two points from last year. And about 9 in 10 called it a good or excellent place to live.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle