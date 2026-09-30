Buncombe TDA awards $11.2M to tourism-related projects, including RAD Creative Campus

The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority is awarding a total of $11.2 million in grants to 10 projects that are expected to bring more tourists to the county and benefit the local community.

The TDA awarded the grants Wednesday through its Legacy Investment from Tourism fund , also known as the LIFT fund. The recipients were chosen from a total of 24 applicants through a competitive process.

The largest grant, $2.4 million dollars, will go to the North Carolina Arboretum for the construction of a new, pedestrian-friendly education and events plaza.

Another top recipient is the River Arts District Artists Foundation, which will receive $2.1 million to help fund the construction of a new RAD Creative Campus .

Much of the River Arts District was devastated by Hurricane Helene two years ago. Tiffany Thacker, the TDA’s vice president of partnership and destination management, said the creative campus will be situated above the floodplain in two former industrial buildings on Lyman Street.

“Building One at 123 Lyman will become the front door to the district with a permanent River Arts District welcome center, a retail shop, exhibition space and flex space,” Thacker said at Wednesday’s meeting. “Building Two at 135 Lyman will house affordable artist studios, classrooms and creative offices with shared production space.”

Altogether, the 10 projects receiving LIFT funding this year will cost about $60 million; the LIFT fund will cover about 19% of that amount, Thacker said. The rest will be covered by other funding sources.

Courtesy of the North Carolina Arboretum A rendering of the proposed North Carolina Arboretum Education and Events Plaza.

The TDA made its inaugural round of LIFT grants in 2024. The fund was created after a 2022 change to state law increased the share of occupancy tax dollars that the Buncombe TDA can spend on tourism-related projects.

The LIFT fund is one of two ways the TDA awards grants to local capital projects. The other is the Tourism Project Development Fund , or TPDF. Grants from each fund are awarded in alternate years through a competitive application process.

Some community advocates in Asheville and Buncombe County have previously urged the TDA to expand its definition of “tourism-related expenditures” to include affordable housing and other initiatives that would benefit the local hospitality workforce.

But Gov. Josh Stein (D) signed a new law several months ago that placed strict limits on how municipalities can spend occupancy tax dollars. Buncombe TDA President and CEO Vic Isley has said the law “makes it very clear” that affordable housing isn’t among the acceptable uses.

The full list of this year’s LIFT grant recipients is below:

The North Carolina Arboretum Society: $2.4 million for the North Carolina Arboretum Education & Events Plaza

RADA Foundation, Inc.: $2,124,540 for the RAD Creative Campus

Center for Craft: $1,752,846 for the Center for Craft Community Library & Archives

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts: $1,739,146 for infrastructure replacement and repairs

Town of Black Mountain: $1,229,982 for the Black Mountain Golf Course Restoration and Enhancement Project

City of Asheville: $721,120 for Eagle and Market Street Enhancements and Implementing the Vision for The Block

Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority: $500,000 for the airport’s new Guest Services and Welcome Center

Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce: $400,000 for Asheville Visitor Center Upgrades

City of Asheville: $296,179 for Biltmore Village Public Realm (Infrastructure) Restoration

North Carolina Stage Company: $22,700 for NC Stage Company Facility Modernization: HVAC, Lighting, and Security Upgrades