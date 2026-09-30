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WS/FCS students to host school board candidate forum

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT
Civic Literacy Teacher Cristofer Wiley (left) stands with Reynolds High School students Tandy Adjei, Grant Cameron and Patrick Rais-Bahrami
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Civic Literacy Teacher Cristofer Wiley (left) stands with Reynolds High School students Tandy Adjei, Grant Cameron and Patrick Rais-Bahrami.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County students are moderating a school board candidate forum Thursday.

Reynolds High School Senior Patrick Rais-Bahrami says although the district’s financial crisis unfolded last academic year, the effects of the budget cuts and layoffs are really being felt now.

“There are some classes with one teacher and up to 50 students, that there's not even enough space, enough chairs," Rais-Bahrami says.

Even though he isn’t eligible to vote in this election, he says it’s important that he and his classmates learn about their future representatives.

“All of these decisions that the elected officials make directly impact us students," Rais-Bahrami says.

There are 16 WS/FCS school board candidates on the General Election ballot, and most of them plan to attend the forum.

Tandy Adjei, a junior, says she’s interested in hearing what they have to say about school safety.

“In the news, you hear about the dangers in school all the time, and I've even been up close to fights," she says. "And it just makes me wonder, like, is there any way to improve the situations in our schools?”

Grant Cameron, another junior, says safety and the budget are his two main concerns.

“I think it'll also be interesting to see if the candidates plan to just continue what we're doing or if they have a different point of view of how to solve this," Cameron says.

All three of these students took a Civic Literacy course taught by Cristofer Wiley. He has two things he wants them to take away from moderating the forum:

“One, their government, particularly this school board, is not far removed from them, some echelon away, but that they have some agency in what happens in their own lives," Wiley says. "But second, I really, really hope that students are provided an example of how productive and even civil, political disagreements can be.”

The forum will be held at the Reynolds High School auditorium at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz