Asheboro City Schools joins social media litigation

The Asheboro City Schools Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday to join multidistrict litigation against social media companies.

Thousands of school districts across the country have signed onto lawsuits against companies including Meta, Snap and ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

They allege that these platforms have contributed to mental health and behavioral problems for students. As a result, these districts say they’ve had to redirect staff time and resources to address those needs.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools joined back in March. Asheville City Schools signed on last month. And at the most recent Asheboro City Schools meeting, the board opted in too.

"Show me the money," Chairperson Gidget Kidd said, laughing, after the unanimous vote. "We’re ready.”

The state of North Carolina is already set to receive at least $451 million from Meta as part of a landmark national settlement approved in August.