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WSSU receives $750K grant to renovate founder's historic house

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 9, 2026 at 1:18 PM EDT
Historical marker sign at the Simon Green Atkins House
Courtesy Garrett Garms, Winston-Salem State University
Historical marker sign at the Simon Green Atkins House

Winston-Salem State University has received a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service to renovate the historic home of the school’s founder.

The Simon Green Atkins House was built in 1893 in Columbia Heights, an early Black middle-class neighborhood in Winston-Salem.

It’s one of three houses from this neighborhood listed in the National Register of Historic Places — and it’s the only one still standing.

Now, though, it’s located on Winston-Salem State’s campus and occupied by the Office of Alumni Affairs. University officials say the house is an important part of the school’s history, and the history of the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

"Preserving the Atkins House allows us to tell the story of WSSU in a way that also tells an important part of the story of Winston-Salem," said WSSU Chief Operating Officer Jeremy C. Alltop in a press release. "It reinforces that the story of this university and the history of this community are deeply intertwined."

According to the release, renovation plans include roof replacement, HVAC upgrades and repairs to address weather-related damage.

The project still requires approval from the WSSU Board of Trustees and UNC Board of Governors.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz