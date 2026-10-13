Former Boone police chief and longtime pastor Robert Zane Tester has died at 80

The Town of Boone is mourning former Police Chief Robert Zane Tester, who died last week.

Tester began as a patrolman with the Boone Police Department in 1969, where officials say he was one of three officers. He served as chief of police from 1986 to 1998 and helped shape the department.

Assistant Chief Shane Robbins started with BPD under Tester’s leadership. Robbins describes him as a proactive, down-to-earth lawman. He says Tester led by example, cared deeply for his officers and established a high standard.

"We want to be a department of service," he says. "We want to model these values in our community, and that's really been a hallmark of the Boone Police Department throughout my career: to walk in the spirit of service to those we’re out here protecting."

After retiring from the Boone Police Department, Tester began his second career as a full-time local pastor.

He died on Oct. 8. He was 80 years old.