Downtown Mebane social district now open daily

Mebane officials say the city's downtown social district has been good for business.

Now, they're giving visitors more time to enjoy it.

The social district began as a one-year trial back in 2024. From Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown visitors could peruse the area’s local shops and restaurants with an alcoholic beverage.

The city council enacted it permanently in 2025, and added more businesses within the district boundary.

After another year of increased foot traffic and minimal violations, Downtown Mebane Development Corporation Executive Director Sarah Williams pitched new hours — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“We just believe that additional days will lead to additional economic revitalization and support for our downtown and its businesses," Williams said.

The hours also align better with some of the city’s upcoming events. And, Williams says, they’re easier to remember.

The council unanimously voted to approve the expansion.