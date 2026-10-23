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Triad woman travels coast-to-coast to raise awareness about the loneliness epidemic

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT
Lucy Rose with friends
David Ford
/
WFDD
Lucy Rose (center) meets with former Salem College alumnae at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem on her cross-country journey to raise awareness about the loneliness epidemic in America and its impact.

A Triad woman is traveling from California to New York in an effort to bring more awareness to the loneliness epidemic.

Lucy Rose’s cross-country journey, half walking and half driving, is part of what’s called The Cost of Loneliness Project. Rose created the initiative after struggling with her own feelings of isolation. She says outwardly, she appeared fine — smiling, successful in her work — but she says that didn’t mean she wasn’t lonely inside.

"Don’t make assumptions," says Rose. "Reach out to someone you know, whether you think they're lonely or not, and offer them your hand, offer them your ear, listen carefully. And help them come to understanding how they feel about themselves that way, and if they're lonely or not."

Along her journey through the country, she’s listening to people’s stories of isolation. Last year’s American Psychological Association poll found that loneliness and emotional disconnection affect roughly 50% of adults. According to data from the U.S. Surgeon General, chronic loneliness can substantially increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and dementia.

Lucy Rose and Salem College friends
David Ford
/
WFDD
Lucy Rose (second from right), Salem College class of '76, reconnects with former classmates on her 51-day journey from California to New York, raising awareness about the loneliness epidemic in America.

This isn't the first epic journey Rose has taken. Five years ago, she retraced a 500-mile trip that was originally taken by Winston-Salem’s Moravian founders.      

Rose graduated from Salem College in 1976. As she walked into Bailey Park downtown, she was greeted immediately by a small group of ecstatic former classmates who smothered her with hugs. Mary Ann Davis, her friend of 54 years, was among them. 

"Lucy just is the epitome of service to me," she says. "She’s always thinking of what could she do to help somebody else."

Lucy Rose and reporter
David Ford
/
WFDD
In downtown Winston-Salem, Lucy Rose spoke with reporters about chronic loneliness on her awareness campaign journey across the country.

Rose began her journey in mid-September and is expected to finish in a couple of weeks. Her conversations with researchers, mental health professionals and community leaders are being filmed for an upcoming documentary set to release in 2027.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford