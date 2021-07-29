Charlotte Weekend Forecast: Hip-Hop, Wine Tours And 'Beauty And The Beast'

It’s time to preview what’s on tap entertainment-wise in the Charlotte area. The North Carolina Vintage Vineyard tour, where you can sip a variety of rare wines, is this weekend. “Musicology: The Art of The Sample, The Soul of Hip-Hop” concert takes place this weekend. And popular Disney movie “Beauty and the Beast” takes the stage on Friday as a musical.

Dashiell Coleman, co-writer of WFAE’s arts and entertainment newsletter Tapestry , joins us on Weekend in Entertainment with details about the next few days.

David Boraks: Hey, Dash.

Dashiell Coleman: Happy Thursday, David. How are you?

[A song from the “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack plays.]

Boraks: Great, thanks. I want to get back to “Beauty and the Beast” at the McGlohon Theater this weekend. Dash, the show started last night but continues through the weekend. What else could you give us about this Broadway show?

Coleman: This is a story that’s pretty familiar to anyone who’s been a kid or had kids since the ’90s. It was definitely a huge animated movie back when I was a kid, and now there’s a live-action version — and of course, the Broadway take on it. It’s about a prince who gets turned into a lonely, super hairy beast and the only way he can break the curse is to woo his love interest, a woman named Belle. There’s a lot of music, singing and heartwarming moments. Obviously, this is about as family-friendly as you can get.

Boraks: What are the curtain times for the show?

Coleman: The show starts at 7 o’clock tonight, and you can catch it at 2 and 7 on Friday.

Wally Gobetz/Flickr A scene from the Disney World: Hollywood Studios production of "Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage" is seen from 2017. Charlotte's got its own version this weekend.

[“Forever” by Pullover plays.]

Boraks: OK, Dash, the Common Market’s South End location is hosting a concert called Hindsight 20/20 Fest . Local band Pullover , who you hear in the background, will be one of the bands performing. What else can you tell us about them?

Coleman: Pullover is a Charlotte indie rock band that actually got started under the name of Melt back in 2013. They’re known for pop sounds and guitar rock and deep lyrics — and they released their latest record last year just before the pandemic hit. They actually just played their first show since COVID hit North Carolina just last month, so they’re freshly back at it, David.

Boraks: And who else is playing?

Coleman: This is a free concert out on the patio there, and there are a bunch of local artists, like Modern Moxie, The Phantom Friends, DJ Smitty, HNY WLSN, Little Skritt and the Luhvrs. And there’s also going to be a raffle to benefit Safe Alliance .

Boraks: And when should we show up?

Coleman: It all starts Saturday at 3.

[Music from Sam Lewis plays.]

Boraks: OK, The Evening Muse has singer Sam Lewis on Friday . Who is Sam Lewis?

Coleman: Yeah, Sam Lewis is a Nashville singer-songwriter whose reputation has been growing lately. Chris Stapleton even called him “a modern Townes Van Zandt,” so that’s quite the praise. He released his latest album, which is called “Solo,” last year, and he’s collaborated with several famous musicians, like Leon Russell and The Wood Brothers.

Boraks: Sounds great. What time does that show start?

Coleman: That’s Friday at 7:30, David

[“Amen Break” plays.]

Boraks: What you hear in the background is the famous “Amen” drum break, performed in (1969) by Grammy Award-winning North Carolina group The Winstons. Dash, the Blumenthal is hosting Musicology: The Art of The Sample, The Soul of Hip-Hop show, which further breaks this down. Tell us more about that show.

Coleman: David, that “Amen break” you played has been widely sampled in the music world since it was first recorded. And that’s really what this event is all about. It’s paying tribute to how samples are used in music, especially hip-hop. There will be performances of jazz, soul and funk hits that inspired popular hip-hop songs and have been sampled over the years. So expect a good mix of hip-hop and R&B here. There’s also going to be a visual component and music from legends like Aretha Franklin, OutKast and Stevie Wonder. And just a note, you can read more about the history of the “Amen break” on WFAE.org .

Boraks: OK, and what time does the beat drop?

Coleman: The music starts at 6:30 on Saturday.

Boraks: In the Moorseville area, it’s time for the NC Vintage Vineyard Tour with wine tastings and a general store visit. What else is there with this tour?

Coleman: Yeah, David, this is some pretty fancy day drinking here — and with some nice views, as well. People get to visit three vineyards -- Davesté, Dobbins Creek and Shelton. Along the way, they get 21 wine tastings and stop at the Amish Shiloh General Store for jams and jellies and things like that. And don’t worry: There’s a designated driver. You get carted around in a “luxury mini-coach.”

Boraks: Sounds like a lot of fun. And what day and time is that?

Coleman: Registration starts at 9:15 Saturday morning at the Kilted Buffalo pub in Mooresville.

[Music from Bad Cameo makes a cameo.]

Boraks: Great. Divine Barrell Brewing in NoDa continues its Sippin’ Summer series with a viewing of “The Princess Bride.” All proceeds from the series will benefit Theatre Charlotte . Everything starts at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Barnstock Revival in Huntersville returns this year with regional artists Little Bird, Late Night Special, The 502s and Tin4 performing this year. And finally, on Saturday, River Jam at the U.S National Whitewater Center is back, with local band Bad Cameo taking the stage. They’ll play us out today. Dash, thanks for joining us on this edition of Weekend In Entertainment.

Coleman: You bet, David. Good talking to you.

Boraks: Dashiell Coleman is a co-writer for WFAE’s arts and entertainment newsletter, Tapestry .