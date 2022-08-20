© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
LGBTQ
News stories from and about the Charlotte region's LGBTQ community.

PHOTOS: Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade 2022

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
Pride22_mania.jpg
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Drag performer Mania bends head over heels at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.

The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade has returned after a three-year hiatus. This Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, the festival travels through uptown.

Here are just some of the sights and scenes from Saturday's action in uptown.

Pride22_crowd.jpg
1 of 13  — Pride22_crowd.jpg
Charlotte drag performer Lolita Chanel faces the crowd at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_cheers.jpg
2 of 13  — Pride22_cheers.jpg
Festival-goers clacked fans and cheered performers at the Charlotte Pride mainstage on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_Glitter.jpg
3 of 13  — Pride22_Glitter.jpg
Myles Parr drove in from Asheville to attend the Charlotte Pride festival on Saturday. He decked his beard in glitter at a festival booth.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_sisters.jpg
4 of 13  — Pride22_sisters.jpg
A festival-goer poses for a photo with the Charlotte chapter of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_riggs.jpg
5 of 13  — Pride22_riggs.jpg
Festival-goers like John-Michael Riggs, center, dressed in colorful costumes and posed for pictures. Riggs drove from Knoxville, Tennessee to attend Saturday's festival.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_puppy.jpg
6 of 13  — Pride22_puppy.jpg
Kathryn Brandys caresses a puppy at the Charlotte Pride festival. It was Brandys' first time attending a pride festival.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_mania.jpg
7 of 13  — Pride22_mania.jpg
Drag performer Mania bends head over heels at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_lolita.jpg
8 of 13  — Pride22_lolita.jpg
Charlotte drag performer Lolita Chanel drew cheers at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_Johnson.jpg
9 of 13  — Pride22_Johnson.jpg
The Rev. Lasasha Johnson strikes a pose on South Tryon Street during the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_ferret.jpg
10 of 13  — Pride22_ferret.jpg
Terra LeClair, left, holds up her pet ferret, Bubblegum, to Josephine Cipriano. "It's his first pride," LeClair said.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_ewing.jpg
11 of 13  — Pride22_ewing.jpg
Anna Ewing, left, wins a prize at a booth hosted by Amity Medical Group at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_elsalvador.jpg
12 of 13  — Pride22_elsalvador.jpg
A performer hoists the El Salvadorian flag on the main stage at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
Pride22_drag.jpg
13 of 13  — Pride22_drag.jpg
Drag performers drew crowds to the main stage at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Arts & Culture
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal
Related Content