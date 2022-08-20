News stories from and about the Charlotte region's LGBTQ community.
PHOTOS: Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade 2022
The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade has returned after a three-year hiatus. This Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, the festival travels through uptown.
Here are just some of the sights and scenes from Saturday's action in uptown.
1 of 13 — Pride22_crowd.jpg
Charlotte drag performer Lolita Chanel faces the crowd at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
2 of 13 — Pride22_cheers.jpg
Festival-goers clacked fans and cheered performers at the Charlotte Pride mainstage on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
3 of 13 — Pride22_Glitter.jpg
Myles Parr drove in from Asheville to attend the Charlotte Pride festival on Saturday. He decked his beard in glitter at a festival booth.
Nick de la Canal
4 of 13 — Pride22_sisters.jpg
A festival-goer poses for a photo with the Charlotte chapter of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
Nick de la Canal
5 of 13 — Pride22_riggs.jpg
Festival-goers like John-Michael Riggs, center, dressed in colorful costumes and posed for pictures. Riggs drove from Knoxville, Tennessee to attend Saturday's festival.
Nick de la Canal
6 of 13 — Pride22_puppy.jpg
Kathryn Brandys caresses a puppy at the Charlotte Pride festival. It was Brandys' first time attending a pride festival.
Nick de la Canal
7 of 13 — Pride22_mania.jpg
Drag performer Mania bends head over heels at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
8 of 13 — Pride22_lolita.jpg
Charlotte drag performer Lolita Chanel drew cheers at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
9 of 13 — Pride22_Johnson.jpg
The Rev. Lasasha Johnson strikes a pose on South Tryon Street during the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
10 of 13 — Pride22_ferret.jpg
Terra LeClair, left, holds up her pet ferret, Bubblegum, to Josephine Cipriano. "It's his first pride," LeClair said.
Nick de la Canal
11 of 13 — Pride22_ewing.jpg
Anna Ewing, left, wins a prize at a booth hosted by Amity Medical Group at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
12 of 13 — Pride22_elsalvador.jpg
A performer hoists the El Salvadorian flag on the main stage at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal
13 of 13 — Pride22_drag.jpg
Drag performers drew crowds to the main stage at the Charlotte Pride festival on Aug. 20.
Nick de la Canal