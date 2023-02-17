Charlotte SHOUT! Festival returns to uptown in March

Charlotte Center City Partners on Friday released details for this year’s Charlotte SHOUT! The multi-week festival will return to uptown Mar. 31-Apr. 16.

The event will highlight local art, food, musicians, dancers, poets, photographers and more.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to once again bring Charlotte SHOUT! to uptown,” said Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer for Charlotte Center City Partners.

This year’s festival will feature over 200 installations, performances, events and activities. New this year at Charlotte SHOUT!:

· “Pianodrome will be America’s first performance space made entirely from upcycled pianos. This radically new 75-seat structure, which will be housed inside the beautiful, historic Grace on Brevard venue, is both a sculpture and dynamic in-the-round intimate venue. Pianodrome will come alive with dozens of performances by local artists.”

· "“POP!’ is an interactive art installation featuring five enigmatic monoliths, each with a special creature just waiting to be freed so it can put on a show.”

· “Enjoy a peaceful respite or enjoy a yoga class at Serenity Garden, a new SHOUT! venue at a secret Uptown greenspace.”

· ““Affinity” is an immersive light and sound adventure inspired by the human brain with 62 different color combinations and 112 points of interaction.”

· “Fifteen !cons, each designed by a local artist, will punctuate the entire footprint of Charlotte SHOUT!, helping visitors find their way around the festival.”

· “Each of the 12, larger-than-life Roaming Gnomes, which will be spread all over Uptown, has its own personality and theme. Discovering them is part of the SHOUT! Adventure.”

“It is an amazing opportunity to explore Uptown, celebrate our community’s creativity and diversity, and experience the extraordinary talents of artists from around the corner and around the world,” Krumbine said.

Most events will be open to the public without admission. You can find details at charlotteshout.com.