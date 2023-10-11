Here's 13 things to do in the Charlotte area on Friday the 13th

Like opening an umbrella indoors or walking under a ladder, Friday the 13th is one of those bad luck superstitions for many people. The date doesn't come around often — the only other one this year was in January.

It's even rarer that this ominous date comes in the month known for Halloween, the holiday dedicated to all things supernatural and scary. The last time calendars aligned to give us Friday the 13th in October was in 2017.

For those feeling brave, here are 13 events happening in the Charlotte area on the reportedly unlucky day in the eeriest month of the year.



And for the film lovers, there are various showings in the area.

The Belmont Drive-In will screen “Haunted Mansion” and “Friday The 13th” on Oct. 13 and 14. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first feature starts at sunset. Each car is $25, cash only.

Ayrsley Grand Cinema 14 will screen “Donnie Darko,” “The Evil Dead” and a secret third film for attendees to mark the ominous date. These showings are part of their Retro Horror Series. Tickets are $5.

For something more family-friendly, Ray’s Splash Planet will show “The Addams Family” on the lawn. The film starts at 7 p.m., but sports equipment and games will be available from 5 p.m. There will be food trucks onsite. The event is free and each attendee will receive a small drink and popcorn.

The 19th edition of the 15 Short Film Festival will begin at 7 p.m. at The Independent Picture House in east Charlotte. The festival will showcase short films from around the world no longer than 15 minutes each. Tickets are $10 and portions will go to organizations benefiting breast cancer awareness.

For the superstitious ones playing it safe, here are some things to do in the Charlotte area this weekend: