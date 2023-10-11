Here's 13 things to do in the Charlotte area on Friday the 13th
Like opening an umbrella indoors or walking under a ladder, Friday the 13th is one of those bad luck superstitions for many people. The date doesn't come around often — the only other one this year was in January.
It's even rarer that this ominous date comes in the month known for Halloween, the holiday dedicated to all things supernatural and scary. The last time calendars aligned to give us Friday the 13th in October was in 2017.
For those feeling brave, here are 13 events happening in the Charlotte area on the reportedly unlucky day in the eeriest month of the year.
- Buff Faye's "FRIDAY the 13th" Halloween Drag Diner starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille. Tickets are $35 and include a family-style buffet and the “fabulous show,” as stated on the events page.
- Work For Your Beer and Hi-Wire CLT will be hosting Cirque du Biere: A Spooky Aerial Show, starting at 7 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing. The show will benefit local non-profit organization Princeton's Meow, the Humane Society of Concord's cage-free cat adoption facility. Tickets are $20. The event is 18+ due to the nature of the performances.
- From 2-10 p.m., all ages can enjoy the Friday the 13th Extravaganza, hosted by Inari Shrine Cafe and VisArt Video. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite characters and enjoy various video games, manga and books. Tickets are $20 for all-day entry and $5 for kids under 13.
- The Charlotte Art League will be offering two events on Oct. 13: The Opening Reception for Oddities Exhibition and The (Spooky) Remarkable Market. Both start at 6:00 p.m. at the organization’s space in east Charlotte.
- Gastonia’s The Schiele Museum of Natural History & Planetarium invites people to come after hours for a Halloween Bash from 5-10 p.m. The museum promises a “scary planetarium program, bonfire stories on The Farm, “monstrous” animals, myths & legends, and MORE.” Tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for general admission.
- And from 6-10 p.m., downtown Cornelius is hosting their 2nd Friday Street Festival with an Oktoberfest theme this time. There will be live performances, a lineup of local craft breweries, food trucks, vendors and activities for kids.
- The McColl Center’s monthly Front Lawn Friday will start at 6:00 p.m. Supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, there will be beverages and food for sale, and the opportunity to visit artists in their studio. The event is free, but suggested admission is $10.
- Curious about your future? Starting at 7 p.m., Red Clay Ciderworks will be offering tarot card readings at Fortune Friday with Fran. A one-on-one reading costs $10.
- Devil’s Logic Brewing in uptown Charlotte will be hosting their Free Music Friday with Cosmic Collective from 7-10 p.m. Cosmic Collective is a transmuting ensemble of jazz musicians.
And for the film lovers, there are various showings in the area.
- The Belmont Drive-In will screen “Haunted Mansion” and “Friday The 13th” on Oct. 13 and 14. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first feature starts at sunset. Each car is $25, cash only.
- Ayrsley Grand Cinema 14 will screen “Donnie Darko,” “The Evil Dead” and a secret third film for attendees to mark the ominous date. These showings are part of their Retro Horror Series. Tickets are $5.
- For something more family-friendly, Ray’s Splash Planet will show “The Addams Family” on the lawn. The film starts at 7 p.m., but sports equipment and games will be available from 5 p.m. There will be food trucks onsite. The event is free and each attendee will receive a small drink and popcorn.
- The 19th edition of the 15 Short Film Festival will begin at 7 p.m. at The Independent Picture House in east Charlotte. The festival will showcase short films from around the world no longer than 15 minutes each. Tickets are $10 and portions will go to organizations benefiting breast cancer awareness.
For the superstitious ones playing it safe, here are some things to do in the Charlotte area this weekend:
- Fall For Matthews, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Catawba Fest, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Optimist Hall Fall Festival, Oct. 14 from 12-4 p.m.
- Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival, Oct. 14 from 4-9 p.m.
- A Taste of Davidson, Oct. 14 from 5-10 p.m.
- Autumn Treasures, Oct. 14-15
- International Fall Festival, Oct. 15 from 3-7 p.m