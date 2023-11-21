Here are some 2023 festivities and holiday events in the Charlotte area

The Thanksgiving holiday serves as the official start to the holiday season.

Wondering what to do with your out-of-town guests, kids home from school or college, or just to satisfy your nostalgic need for holiday cheer?

We’ve got you covered, with information on events in your neighborhood and around the city!



CHARLOTTE:

Charlotte Knights’ Light the Knights Festival



When? Nov. 22 to Jan. 1

Nov. 22 to Jan. 1 Some highlights include food, specialty shopping, ice skating, Santa (when scheduled) and themed areas.

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Speedway Christmas



When? Nov. 17 to Jan 7. from 6 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 17 to Jan 7. from 6 to 10 p.m. This Charlotte-area holiday favorite features five million lights on a four-mile course. Other highlights include an illuminated walking trail, fire pits for roasting s’mores and photos with Santa.

Ice Skating at the Whitewater Center



When? Mid-Nov. to mid-Feb.

Mid-Nov. to mid-Feb. Passes starting at $25.

Ice Skating at Camp North End



When? Nov. 22 to Jan. 7

Nov. 22 to Jan. 7 General admission is $15, children five years and under are $10.

Mistletoe Market at Camp North End



When? Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. Highlights include offerings from 25 market vendors, a holiday pop-up shop curated by Vintage Charlotte and seasonal programming like live music and movie screenings.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden’s Holidays at the Garden



When? Nov. 24 to Dec. 23 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 24 to Dec. 23 from 5 to 10 p.m. Timed tickets from $13-25 (plus tax). Free admission for children under two years old.



Elf in Concert at the Ovens Auditorium



When? Nov. 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte Presents: “Gloria” at Galilee Center



When? Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25-35. Use code MH23QCN to save $5 off every ticket purchased.

ROBYN & CHARLOTTE present: YULE, Y'ALL! at the Neighborhood Theatre



When? Dec. 1 to 2 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 1 to 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25-35.

Krampus Krawl



When? Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. This event will take place all throughout NoDa and invites participants to “unleash your inner Krampus and embrace the dark side.”

Bands scheduled to perform: Evergone, Modern Moxie, It’s Snakes, Dadbod, Work Trip, Brayden Howell, Whiskey Richards, Archaic Agenda and DJ Skid.

A Cappella Christmas at St. Stephen United Methodist Church



When? Dec. 2 at 1 p.m.

Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. Join the Gold Standard Chorus and the Queen Charlotte Chorus for this Charlotte holiday tradition.

2023 Best in the Nest Party at Norfolk Hall



When? Dec. 3 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Dec. 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. Celebrating all of the 2023 Best in the Nest winners and Queen City Nerve’s fifth anniversary. Highlights include live music, art galleries and food and drink.

Tickets range from $30-100.

Toobi Travesties at VisArt Video



When? Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Comedy show presented by Queen City Comedy and VisArt Video.

Tickets range from $10-15 before tax.

Royal VAPA Holiday Crown Ball Fundraiser



When? Dec. 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. Highlights include a silent auction with unique crowns and artwork by VAPA creatives, cocktails, performances and dancing.

General admission is $40.

Jingle & Jackpot Holiday Gala at the Charlotte Art League.



When? Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight Tickets range from $0-180 and will go towards a variety of local charities and organizations.

Christmas Town USA in McAdenville



Key Events:

Nov. 25: Christmas Town 5K Dec. 1: Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 14: Yule Log Parade Dec. 1 to 26: Christmas Lights Display



SALISBURY:

Polar Express Train Ride at NC Transportation Museum



When? Various dates throughout Nov. and Dec.

Various dates throughout Nov. and Dec. Now sold out with the exception of some single seats and pairs. Ticket information here.

HUNTERSVILLE:

Birkdale on Ice at Birkdale Villages



When? Nov. 19 to Jan. 28

Nov. 19 to Jan. 28 General admission is $18, children under 12 years and under are $14. The price is before tax and includes skates.

Santa at Birkdale Villages



When? Nov. 19 to Dec. 24

Nov. 19 to Dec. 24 Bookings are $45 and includes time with Santa and eight digital images from the professional photographer



WAXHAW:

Christmas Parade



When? Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Taking place in downtown Waxhaw, highlights include local school marching bands, entries and floats by 70 businesses and members of the community and an appearance from “a special guest from the North Pole.”

KINGS MOUNTAIN:

Christmas Light Extravaganza



When? Nov. 22 to Jan. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 22 to Jan. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. Every night, Patriots Park will be lit up with millions of lights.



KANNAPOLIS:

Celebration of Lights & Winterland Express



When? Nov. 18 to Dec. 30

Nov. 18 to Dec. 30 Park admission and viewing of the lights are free. Tickets for the carousel and to ride the train are $2 per person.

Holiday Market



When? Nov. 24 to 26

Nov. 24 to 26 Free admission. Food and drinks will be available for sale.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Winter Artisan Market at Anne Springs Close Greenway



When? Sat. Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

POP UP BARS:

And for those over 21, here are some holiday pop-up bars around Charlotte.

A Very Tiki Christmas at El Thrifty at Optimist Hall



When? Nov. 20 through all of December.

Sippin’ Santa at The Royal Tot



When? Opening weekend is Nov. 24-25.

House of Krampus at Humbug



When? Dec. 1 through 23

Dec. 1 through 23 Party size is limited to four people. Tickets are required and can be purchased online for $10.

Check out Charlotte Talks' show on holiday events in the Charlotte area this year here.