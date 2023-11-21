© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Holiday events in Charlotte and around our region

By Wendy Herkey
Published November 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST
Light the Knights ice skating in Uptown Charlotte
Charlotte Knights
/
Charlotte Knights
Light the Knights ice skating in uptown Charlotte.

The Thanksgiving holiday serves as the official start to the holiday season.

Wondering what to do with your out-of-town guests, kids home from school or college, or just to satisfy your nostalgic need for holiday cheer?

We’ve got you covered, with information on events in your neighborhood and around the city!

We’re gathering journalists who have been hard at work to compile all the ice skating, holiday performances, festivals and more … and we’ll give you a rundown.

GUESTS:

  • Ryan Pitkin, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Queen City Nerve
  • Madeline Holly-Carothers, editor at QCityMetro.com
  • McKenzie Rankin, lifestyle reporter for Axios Charlotte

Holiday Events guides from our guests:

QCITYMETRO.com:
https://qcitymetro.com/2023/11/16/five-must-try-holiday-themed-activities-opening-this-month-in-charlotte/

Axios Charlotte:
Holiday guide: 26 festive things to do in Charlotte this winter - Axios Charlotte

Queen City Nerve:
https://qcnerve.com/events/

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
