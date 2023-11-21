Holiday events in Charlotte and around our region

The Thanksgiving holiday serves as the official start to the holiday season.

Wondering what to do with your out-of-town guests, kids home from school or college, or just to satisfy your nostalgic need for holiday cheer?

We’ve got you covered, with information on events in your neighborhood and around the city!

We’re gathering journalists who have been hard at work to compile all the ice skating, holiday performances, festivals and more … and we’ll give you a rundown.

GUESTS:



Ryan Pitkin , co-founder and editor-in-chief of Queen City Nerve

Madeline Holly-Carothers , editor at QCityMetro.com

, editor at QCityMetro.com McKenzie Rankin, lifestyle reporter for Axios Charlotte

Holiday Events guides from our guests:

QCITYMETRO.com:

https://qcitymetro.com/2023/11/16/five-must-try-holiday-themed-activities-opening-this-month-in-charlotte/

Axios Charlotte:

Holiday guide: 26 festive things to do in Charlotte this winter - Axios Charlotte

Queen City Nerve:

https://qcnerve.com/events/