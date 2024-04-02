Charlotte’s new Sullenberger Aviation Museum will open on June 1

The Sullenberger Aviation Museum will open to the public on June 1 — and Captain C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger and his flight crew that completed the “Miracle on the Hudson” landing will attend the grand opening, the museum announced Tuesday.

Formerly known as the Carolinas Aviation Museum, the facility will have a fresh look in its new building, after breaking ground in September 2022. The organization has raised $34 million to complete the project.

The museum, nestled on the north side of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, will feature several exhibits, including the Airbus A320 from US Airways Flight 1549; several historic replica planes, like the Wright Brothers’ Flyer and Glider plane; and one of the Skystreak planes used during sound barrier tests.

Later in the fall, the museum plans to open what they call “Aviation City” in the historic WPA/Douglas Hanger. That will feature an F-84 Thunderjet, Lockheed T-33 and many more historical planes.

“Our reimagined galleries and immersive storytelling encompass much more than a new facility, as we now have the privilege to serve as a convener of opportunity, advancing equity and access to careers in aviation throughout the Carolinas and beyond,” Museum President Stephen Saucier said in a statement.

While the museum will give visitors a look at a variety of artifacts from aviation history, it will also encourage STEM education and careers through the Flight Forward Program. The program will work with the North Carolina aviation industry, colleges, universities, and workforce development groups to create aviation-related career training opportunities for students.

The museum will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m., with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Tickets for the grand opening are $5 and are now available to purchase. Regular admission will be $24 for adults; $20 for seniors, veterans and educators; and $18 for students.

