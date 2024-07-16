© 2024 WFAE

Hickory Aviation Museum receives historic military aircraft

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:02 PM EDT
A United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier arrives at Hickory Regional Airport.
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
A United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier arrives at Hickory Regional Airport on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Hickory Aviation Museum added a new military aircraft to its hangar Monday when a pair of United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers jets arrived at Hickory Regional Airport.

As an eager crowd awaited the arrival, Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said he wants the city to continue to collaborate with the museum.

“The city of Hickory is proud to have a wonderful partnership with the Hickory Aviation Museum whose volunteers are passionate about preserving the rich history of aviation and educating the visitors about the evolution of flight technology,” Guess said. “And the inspiring future for generations to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.”

The public gathered at Hickory Aviation Museum to witness the arrival of a new plane for the museum's collection on Monday, July 15, 2024: A Harrier "jump jet."
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
The public gathered at Hickory Aviation Museum to witness the arrival of a new plane for the museum's collection on Monday, July 15, 2024: A Harrier "jump jet."

Following a brief rain shower, the jet and a wingman completed several low passes before landing. One of the two planes will remain at the museum permanently.

The single-seat Harrier taxied down the runway and was greeted by a water cannon salute from the Hickory Fire Department before stopping on the apron so the crowd could take pictures and even touch the plane.

The public gathered at Hickory Aviation Museum to witness the arrival of a new plane for the museum's collection on Monday, July 15, 2024: A Harrier "jump jet."
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
The public gathered at Hickory Aviation Museum to witness the arrival of a new plane for the museum's collection on Monday, July 15, 2024: A Harrier "jump jet."

The aircraft is expected to be displayed in the Hickory Aviation Museum’s new building, which is currently under construction.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
