© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

About 1,100 still without power after storms; EF‑0 tornado confirmed in Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 17, 2026 at 9:28 AM EDT

About 1,100 customers in Mecklenburg County remained without power Tuesday morning after severe storms swept through the area Monday. Most of the outages were in Matthews, along South Boulevard and around Robinson Church Road in northeast Charlotte.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF‑0 tornado touched down briefly in Charlotte on Monday morning. Officials said the tornado produced wind gusts of up to 85 mph and caused damage to a building on Atando Avenue, just north of uptown.

NWS spokesperson Thomas Winesett said the type of damage observed — especially to the building’s roof — helped determine the tornado’s rating.

“When we see this kind of loss of roofing material, it wasn’t the entire roof peeled back, but just portions of it,” Winesett said. “So that indicates a fairly weaker tornado. If more portions of the roofing material were removed or if we saw additional structural damage, that would lead to a higher rating.”

No injuries were reported from the tornado.
News from the Carolinas
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain