About 1,100 still without power after storms; EF‑0 tornado confirmed in Charlotte

About 1,100 customers in Mecklenburg County remained without power Tuesday morning after severe storms swept through the area Monday. Most of the outages were in Matthews, along South Boulevard and around Robinson Church Road in northeast Charlotte.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF‑0 tornado touched down briefly in Charlotte on Monday morning. Officials said the tornado produced wind gusts of up to 85 mph and caused damage to a building on Atando Avenue, just north of uptown.

NWS spokesperson Thomas Winesett said the type of damage observed — especially to the building’s roof — helped determine the tornado’s rating.

“When we see this kind of loss of roofing material, it wasn’t the entire roof peeled back, but just portions of it,” Winesett said. “So that indicates a fairly weaker tornado. If more portions of the roofing material were removed or if we saw additional structural damage, that would lead to a higher rating.”

No injuries were reported from the tornado.