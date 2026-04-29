Cabarrus County Schools to close Friday, joining Gaston, Charlotte-Mecklenburg

Cabarrus County Schools will close Friday as teachers head to Raleigh for a protest over low pay. The district joins Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Gaston County schools in making May 1 an optional teacher workday, with classes canceled due to the high number of absences.

Here's the message sent to parents:

Friday, May 1, will be designated as an optional teacher workday, and traditional calendar students will not attend school. Due to college exams, Early Colleges will operate on a normal schedule.

A large number of our educators are expected to participate in a statewide event in Raleigh focused on public education. After carefully reviewing anticipated staffing levels, we have determined that we will not be able to maintain normal school operations across all campuses.

This decision was made with careful consideration and with our students’ safety, supervision, and learning environment in mind. At the same time, I recognize the dedication of our teachers and the vital role they play in supporting student success each day.

We know schedule changes can be challenging for families, and we appreciate your flexibility and understanding.

Information concerning extra-curricular activities and field trips planned for Friday will be communicated by your schools.

Thank you for your continued support of Cabarrus County Schools.