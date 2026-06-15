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NC attorney general warns renters about online scams

WFAE | By Noor Nazir
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
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North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning renters to think twice before sending someone money to secure a house, condo, or apartment they find online.

Jackson’s office released complaints from two renters who said they were scammed while trying to find housing.

In one complaint, a renter said they sent $3,400 via Zelle to someone claiming to own a rental home listed on Rent.com. The person later found current tenants living in the home they had paid to rent.

“My family is now struggling for a place to move to in a month, and we don’t have the money to do it,” the renter wrote in the complaint. “He really put my family in a situation.”

Jackson said one of the biggest red flags is urgency. If someone claiming to be a landlord rushes you to send money, that should be a warning sign.

Jackson’s office recommends touring the property in person, checking that the owner’s name matches public property records and, when possible, working with a licensed real estate broker.

The North Carolina Department of Justice says people can report rental scams by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint online at ncdoj.gov/complaint.

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Noor Nazir
Noor Nazir is a senior at Duke University studying International Affairs, Journalism and Computer Science. Originally from Pakistan, she is a columnist for The Duke Chronicle and an editorial intern for Duke Today. She has also reported for the 9th Street Journal, producing data-driven coverage of local elections, work that earned her the Frank Barrows Award for Excellence in Collegiate Journalism. Her reporting interests begin and end with community.
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